RPT Realty to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,358. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $743.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

