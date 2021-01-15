Ruff Trading Up 35.6% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.