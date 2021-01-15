Rupaya Hits Market Cap of $15,341.20 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $15,341.20 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131,373.55 or 3.72810395 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is the cryptocurrency and digital payments platform for South Asia. The Rupaya network features instant transaction confirmation, double spend protection, anonymity equal to that of physical cash, a self-governing, self-funding model driven by incentivized full nodes and a clear roadmap for on-chain scaling to up to 400MB blocks using custom-developed open source hardware. “

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.