Rupiah Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.
Rupiah Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Rupiah Token Token Trading
Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
