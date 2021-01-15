Ryo Currency Trading Down 43.4% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $221,235.11 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,756.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.61 or 0.03245835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00392262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.48 or 0.01332543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00564189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00434208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00287489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,733,849 coins and its circulating supply is 26,616,536 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

