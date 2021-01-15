RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 184295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Get RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) alerts:

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.