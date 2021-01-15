S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Insider Sells £8,350,000 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).
LON SFOR opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1,380.00. S4 Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 556 ($7.26).
About S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L)
