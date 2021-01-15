S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Insider Sells £8,350,000 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).

LON SFOR opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1,380.00. S4 Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 556 ($7.26).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

