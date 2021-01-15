S4FE (S4F) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $590,434.00

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $590,434.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

S4FE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

