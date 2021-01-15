Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 7.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 7,394,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,758,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Sabre alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.