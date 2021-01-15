SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 30.5% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $212,909.63 and $1.40 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,125,374 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

