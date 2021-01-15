Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Shares of SAFRF opened at $143.67 on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33.
About Safran
