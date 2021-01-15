Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Shares of SAFRF opened at $143.67 on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

