salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $1,284,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.66, for a total value of $3,864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

