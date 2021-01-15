Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 300 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of NCNO opened at $70.59 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

