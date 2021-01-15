Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SFRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SFRGY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

