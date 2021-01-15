Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Santo Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 169,488,907 shares traded.

About Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP)

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

