Sara Bay Financial Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 911,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.80. The firm has a market cap of $656.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

