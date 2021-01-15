Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.76

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $22.69. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 63,031 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a market cap of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

