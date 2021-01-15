Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. 1,640,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,267,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

