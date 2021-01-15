Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. 1,640,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,267,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
