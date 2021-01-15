Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5,155.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 241,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

