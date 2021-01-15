SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

Shares of SBAC traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.53. 14,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,474. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.65 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.72 and its 200-day moving average is $297.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

