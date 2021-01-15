Scala Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,943.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247969 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,433,080,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,080,889 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

