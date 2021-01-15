Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCFLF opened at $7.58 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCFLF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

