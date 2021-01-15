Schlumberger (SLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SLB opened at $25.96 on Friday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

