Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

