Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.38 ($134.57).

Shares of SU opened at €124.50 ($146.47) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €108.90.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

