Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBOEF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

