Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $32.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

