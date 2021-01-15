Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,114. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

