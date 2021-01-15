Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 517.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 8,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

