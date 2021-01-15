Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,830,000.

SCHD traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 132,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

