Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.86. 162,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

