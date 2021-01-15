Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,226,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 9,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

