Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Raised by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 22.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $97,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,269. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

