Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 171,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,507. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73.

