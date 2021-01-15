Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) Shares Gap Up to $1,001.50

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,001.50, but opened at $1,045.00. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) shares last traded at $998.00, with a volume of 22,070 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 974.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 893.76. The company has a market capitalization of £284.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.54%.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

