Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

Shares of CAKE opened at $40.85 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

