Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,100 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.04 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

