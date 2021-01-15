Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Plexus worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

