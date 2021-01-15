Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 216,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660 over the last ninety days. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

