Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Forward Air worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 22.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRD opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

