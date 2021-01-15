Scout Investments Inc. Buys 3,300 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

QTS stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

