Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 30.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 6.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

