Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of iRobot worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,636. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

