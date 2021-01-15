Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,868 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

