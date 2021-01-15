Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.