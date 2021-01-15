Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIND stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

