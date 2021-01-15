Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

Shares of CBRL opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.