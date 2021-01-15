Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Hilltop worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hilltop by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

HTH opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

