Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE TOT opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

