Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Axos Financial worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.